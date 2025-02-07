Goggia narrowly avoids disaster during awkward landing of jump. Vonn back for downhill training

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Italian standout Sofia Goggia narrowly avoided disaster during an awkward landing of a jump in the final downhill training session at the Alpine skiing world championships on Friday.

Lindsey Vonn placed 21st in training a day after getting hooked on a gate in the super-G.

Toward the end of her run, Goggia was launched high into the air and had her arms flailing as she landed with her backside crouching down onto her skis. Goggia fell onto her side and slid down the mountain before getting up and skiing down to the finish area.

The Italian team said that Goggia was not injured.

Stephanie Venier, the Austrian who won gold in super-G on Thursday, also went out toward the end of her run without any apparent issues.

Czech skier-snowboarder Ester Ledecka led the training session, placing 0.22 seconds ahead of Mirjam Puchner of Austria and 0.43 ahead of Emma Aicher of Germany.

Puchner set a blistering top speed of 138.65 kph (86 mph) midway down.

The women’s downhill race is scheduled for Saturday.

