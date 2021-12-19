GoFundMe launched to care for dogs of Kansas City-area woman killed in Westport crash

Loved ones have identified the second of three victims killed Wednesday when a Kansas City firetruck collided with an SUV, sending both smashing into and partially collapsing a building along Broadway.

Jen San Nicolas, an employee at a local Italian restaurant, was one of two people in the SUV at the time of the crash, according to her employer and a GoFundMe page created in her memory, and to help care for her dogs. Her colleague, Michael Elwood, was also in the SUV and died in the crash.

“Her sudden loss has had an immense impact on our community, and we will miss her beloved presence from this world,” according to the fundraising page.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Ragazza Food & Wine, where Nicolas and Elwood, worked, said the restaurant community was heartbroken by the tragic loss.

“The Ragazza family lost two of its members last evening in a terrible car accident,” they wrote. “Both wonderful people and amazing employees.”

Nicolas’s loved ones are asking for financial help for her two dogs, Kaya and Hank, who are staying with friends and family, but are elderly and need extra care, according to the GoFundMe page.

“It is well known that Kaya and Hank were her world,” the page reads. “Jen would want them to live happy and healthy life. Helping them would definitely merit the so rare Jen hugs that we all want today.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser had garnered more than $4,500 in donations, surpassing it’s initial goal.

A partially collapsed building was seen Friday, Dec. 17, two days after a fire truck slammed into a car and then into the building late Wed., Dec. 15, at 4048 Broadway Blvd., in Westport. Two people in the car and one pedestrian were killed in the wreck. The building, which housed the now-closed Riot Room, has been deemed unsafe.

The tragic accident

On Wednesday night, with lights on and sirens blaring, the fire truck was headed north on Broadway Boulevard in response to an emergency call moments before the crash, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, said at the time.

Nicolas and Elwood were in a Honda SUV headed west on Westport Road when the two vehicles collided. The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to head northwest, where they struck a person walking on the sidewalk. The vehicles then slammed into a building at 4048 Broadway, police said.

The building, once home to the Riot Room, partially collapsed. The building currently houses office spaces, though police believe it was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

No firefighters were injured in the crash.

The Honda SUV and firetruck were pulled from the building Thursday morning. Hours later, rescuers recovered the body of the female pedestrian who was found under the debris from the partially collapsed building. The woman has not yet been publicly identified.

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Fire Department released a written statement about the crash, writing: “Our hearts, prayers, and thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of everyone involved.”

“As first responders, we are entrusted to respond to incidents and help people, and we are heartbroken by last night’s tragic collision,” the statement continued. “KCFD is cooperating fully with the police investigation and will defer to KCPD for information about that investigation.”

The Star’s Aarón Torres contributed.