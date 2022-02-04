GoFundMe ends payments to convoy protest, citing reports of violence and harassment

Trucks and protesters are entering their second week of demonstations in downtown Ottawa. (Christian Milette/CBC/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The crowdfunding platform GoFundMe says it will stop payments to the organizers of Freedom Convoy 2022 because the protest violates its rules on violence and harassment .

The company announced its decision in a blog post Friday evening, just two days after it froze disbursements of the fund.

"GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created," the company said in the post.

"We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."

The company said the protest violates a rule in its terms of service that prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment.

The fundraising page for the convoy has been deleted from GoFundMe's website.

Individual participants in the demonstration have displayed symbols of hate, including the Confederate flag and the swastika. Truckers parked in downtown Ottawa have also made residents miserable by blaring their horns at all hours.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday that he believes the protest has become "an occupation" and urged participants to leave.

"It's time for this to come to an end," he said.

More than 120,000 donors contributed nearly $10.1 million to the fund. A CBC News anaylsis found that about one-third of donors were anonymous or used aliases, and that many of the donations were made from outside Canada.

The company now says it will "work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities verified by GoFundMe." People who donated to the fund can also ask for a refund until February 19.

GoFundMe released $1 million to the organizers earlier this week before it froze the payments. It said organizers were able to prove that money would be used for participants involved in peaceful protest.