GoFundme created to help revive 18th & Vine restaurant damaged during winter storm

A Black and female-owned restaurant in Kansas City’s 18th & Vine entertainment district is asking for help after a burst pipe flooded the business.

After temperatures plunged to single digits as a winter storm hit Kansas City, Soirée Steak & Oyster House experienced frozen pipes, which led to a water break that flooded the inside of the establishment, according to the restaurant.

The Southern-inspired restaurant opened along East 18th Street in 2019, bringing with it another opportunity to hear live music in Kansas City’s historic jazz district.

A GoFundMe was launched to support Soirée Steak & Oyster House in Kansas City’s 18th & Vine District after a pipe burst and flooded the Kansas City restaurant during a recent winter storm.

On Tuesday, a GoFundMe aimed at “reviving (Soirée’s) positive essence in the community” was launched by the daughter of Anita Moore, the owner and executive chef at Soirée Steak & Oyster House.

“Our mom is always going above and beyond, and we have first hand seen the impact this has had on her these last couple of days,” the GoFundMe reads. “She employees 25 people whose lives and families depend on the family owned restaurant for their income. Until everything is restored and fixed they will be out of work.”

The restaurant is insured, but is still incurring other expenses. Donations will go toward helping the restaurant reopen quickly and toward supporting the employees and their families until then.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $2,500 of its $50,000 goal.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday announced their temporary closure as they make repairs.