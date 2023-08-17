A GoFundMe appeal for Valley Manor PSW family

Barry’s Bay – A GoFundMe appeal has begun to repatriate the body of a Nigerian man who worked at Valley Manor as a PSW.

The Killaloe OPP had issued a release stating a 40-year-old Nigerian man had drowned in Wadsworth Lake near Barry’s Bay. The report stated just before 5 p.m. on August 2, police responded to an ambulance assist call. According to the police report, an unresponsive individual was located in the shallow water at Wadsworth Lake on Hopefield Road.

The police report stated CPR was performed by community members, police and paramedics at the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital and although a postmortem was ordered, the death was ruled non suspicious at the time.

Las week a GoFundMe page was started, with the goal to raise money to send his body home to Nigeria or pay for the costs of burial in Canada. He had worked at the Manor since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Henry was a fellow colleague, a PSW who came to Canada to work and support his family back home in Nigeria. His help was so greatly appreciated during the pandemic when there was such a shortage of healthcare workers. We worked together at a local long term care facility. Henry had a smile that could brighten a room, a laugh that was contagious and a great sense of humor.

“Henry touched the hearts of so many during his time in our community. From sitting and chatting with the residents, making humorous jokes with co-workers or attending local sports events on his days off,” it was stated on the fundraising page.

With a goal of $20,000, so far $4,345 has been raised.

The fundraising team noted if they cannot raise the funds to repatriate his body, he will be buried in Canada. As well, any additional funds raised above the cost will be sent to his wife and children.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader