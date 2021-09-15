Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Talvinko
GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 15 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:30
Managers' transactions - Talvinko
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Talvinko, Teppo
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210913161312_19
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-14
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 116 Unit price: 18.2588 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 116 Volume weighted average price: 18.2588 EUR
Further enquiries:
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 715 3660
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com
Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with some 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.