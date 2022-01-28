Gofore Plc: Gofore’s Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2022

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 JANUARY 2022 AT 13:45

Gofore’s Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2022



Gofore Plc’s Shareholders' Nomination Board presents the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting, planned to be held on 25 March 2022:



Number of members and composition of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2022 that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be confirmed to be six (6) and that Mammu Kaario, Piia-Noora Kauppi, Timur Kärki and Sami Somero be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for the term ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting of 2023.

The Nomination Board proposes that Eveliina Huurre and Tapani Liimatta be elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

Eveliina Huurre is currently acting as Senior Vice President, Sustainability, at Finnair Plc. Previously, Huurre has acted as Vice President, Cabin Services, at Finnair Plc, in several director-level positions in social welfare and healthcare in both private and public sector, such as Attendo Oy, and at the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra. Huurre has been Member of the Board of Directors at Mehiläinen Plc since 2016 and at the Foundation of the National Institute for Health and Welfare since 2020. Huurre holds a Master’s Degree in Political Science from University of Helsinki.

Tapani Liimatta has been working as Technical Project Manager and Supervisor at Gofore Plc since 2018. Liimatta has been an employee representative attending Gofore Board meetings, elected by Gofore Group’s employees, since July 2021. Liimatta has a broad experience in the IT industry as Team Lead, Product Owner and Senior Software Designer. Prior to joining Gofore, he has been working at Leanware Oy, Cybercom Oy, Plenware Oy and Patria Ailon Oy. Liimatta holds a Master of Science Degree in Information Technology from Tampere University of Technology.

All nominees have given their consent to the election.

All nominees are independent of the company and its significant shareholders, except for Timur Kärki, who is dependent of the company and its significant shareholders, and for Tapani Liimatta, who is dependent of the company. Kärki is the biggest shareholder of the company and has acted as the CEO of the company until 2019. Liimatta is employed at Gofore Group.



Remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2022 that the members of the Board of Directors be paid as follows:



Chairman of the Board of Directors: Monthly remuneration of EUR 3,500.

Other members of the Board of Directors: Monthly remuneration of EUR 2,000.

Fees payable to the members of the Board of Directors for each Committee meeting: The Chair of Committee will be paid a fee of EUR 800 for each meeting, and other members of Committee will be paid a fee of EUR 400 for each meeting.

Furthermore, all members of the Board of Directors will be compensated for travel expenses in accordance with the company's travel policy against receipt.



Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The composition of the Nomination Board preparing the proposal for the Annual General Meeting 2022 is the following:

Timur Kärki, appointed by Timur Kärki

Petteri Venola, appointed by Petteri Venola

Mika Varjus, appointed by Mika Varjus

Sami Somero, appointed by Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors



All of the proposals made by the Nomination Board were unanimous.

The Annual General Meeting of Gofore Plc made the decision to establish the Shareholders’ Nomination Board on 29 April 2020. The Nomination Board has four members and three of those members are representatives appointed by the three largest shareholders, and one member is a board member appointed by the company’s Board of Directors from amongst themselves.



The Nomination Board’s proposals will be included in the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting to be published at a later date.

Further information:



Timur Kärki, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 990 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2022, our net sales amounted to EUR 105 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.



