Gofore Plc: Gofore adjusts the estimate of its share of the Finnish IT Center for Science tendering

Gofore Plc

Stock exchange release

Inside information

14 July, 2022 at 4.20 p.m. EET



Gofore adjusts the estimate of its share of the Finnish IT Center for Science tendering

Gofore communicated on 30 June that it has been chosen as a partner in the Digivisio 2030 project of IT Center for Science (CSC). Gofore now adjusts its 12 million-euro estimate of its share of the Digivisio tendering.



There were two demands for corrections in the procurement, due to which CSC made a new procurement decision that was given out today, 14 July, 2022. Gofore’s position in the tendering was therefore changed from number one priority position to second place. The total procurement value of the project is 30-35 million euros, of which, according to its current estimate, Gofore’s share is 8.75 million euros (25% of total).

Further information:

Mikael Nylund

CEO

Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore’s stock exchange release on 30 June, 2022: https://gofore.com/en/releases/gofore-plc-finnish-it-center-for-science-chose-gofores-expert-resources-for-the-digivisio-2030-project/







