Gofore Plc: Finnish Institute of Occupational Health selected Gofore as its development partner for IT consultancy and maintenance services

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 8 JULY 2021 AT 9:00



Finnish Institute of Occupational Health selected Gofore as its development partner for IT consultancy and maintenance services



The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health has selected Gofore Plc as its development partner for IT consultancy and maintenance services. The advisory work relates to the development and maintenance of digital services and systems, as well as the provision of related consultancy and training services. The agreement is valid until further notice. The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health has estimated the yearly work amount to be 1,200–2,000 man-days, based on which the estimated value of the agreement is approximately EUR 0.9–1.5 million per year. The agreement is a continuation of the previous agreement between Gofore and the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health.

Gofore and the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health have been partners already since 2015. Previously Gofore has provided, inter alia, digital solutions and advisory services relating to the reform of operating practices.



The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health adopted the decision on the procurement on 7 July 2021. The procurement award will become effective once the appeal period under the Finnish Act on Public Procurement and Concession Contracts has expired.

Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with more than 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and assurance – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com .



