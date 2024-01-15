Goff leads Lions past Stafford, Rams 24-23, Detroit's first playoff win in 32 years

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and completed a game-sealing first down against the team that cast him away, and the Detroit Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 on Sunday night.

The Lions (13-5) ended a nine-game postseason losing streak — the longest in NFL history — that dated to a victory over Dallas on Jan. 5, 1992.

Detroit will have two home playoff games for the first time in franchise history, hosting either Tampa Bay or Philadelphia in the divisional round next Sunday.

The Rams (10-8) had a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but Detroit’s defense held. A holding penalty pushed Los Angeles out of field goal range, and Stafford — the Lions’ longtime quarterback who won a Super Bowl after he was traded to the Rams — threw incomplete on fourth down.

On the first play after the two-minute warning, Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for 11 yards, allowing the Lions to run out the clock. Goff was 22 of 27 for 277 yards.

Stafford, who played most of the game with a bandaged and bloody hand, finished 25 of 36 for 367 yards with two touchdowns. Record-breaking rookie Puka Nacua had nine receptions for 181 yards and a TD.

PACKERS 48, COWBOYS 32

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Love threw for three touchdowns, Aaron Jones ran for three more, and Green Bay stunned Dallas in a wild-card playoff game.

Darnell Savage returned an interception 64 yards for a score for the Packers, who handed the Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener.

Romeo Doubs had a career-high 151 yards receiving a week after being hospitalized with a chest injury. Love was 16 of 21 for 272 yards and had a near-perfect passer rating in his playoff debut.

Green Bay (10-8), the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game since the NFL expanded the postseason field in 2020, will visit top-seeded San Francisco in the divisional round next weekend.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions before three mostly meaningless touchdown passes in another playoff flop for him and the No. 2 seed Cowboys (12-6).

Story continues

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

The Associated Press