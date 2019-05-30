GoFas Gaming and Roush Fenway Gaming earn Round 2 wins

season, all 28 drivers returned to action Wednesday evening for Round 2 of the season at Auto Club Speedway.

brought the GoFas Gaming car home for its best finish of the season in the Coca-Cola 600, Hunter Mullins (FasFed32) rebounded from a disappointing 11th-place finish Sunday and used his team’s momentum to score the win.

“I set the car up to run up front and block the air and it was all about the draft at a track like Auto Club Speedway,” said Mullins.

Mullins had to hold off Team Penske Esports driver Corey Rothgeb (Pennzoil2) and Leavine Family Gaming’s Josh Harbin (ThAbEar_95) on the final lap to pick up the victory and he added it was far from easy.

“I was loose as hell to be honest,” said an excited Mullins after the race. “I was just trying to keep the car straight to get back to the checkered flag.”

Wood Brothers Gaming drive of the Spin Ford Slade Gravitt, who won the season opener, was collected in a late accident and finished 12th.

In the Xbox race Nick Walker (wowTHATSgarbage) also rebounded from a 13th-place finish in the opener to rebound nicely for Roush Fenway Gaming and pick up the hard-fought win.

Walker also worked his way up through the field and held off a strong challenge from JR Motorsport driver Tyler Dohar (JRM Dohar88) who finished in the runner-up position for the second straight race to start the season.

Team Penske Esports maintains the overall lead in the points standings with 151 points, while Leavine Family Gaming is second just six points back (145) with JR Motorsports third with 141.

