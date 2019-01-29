Azarenka to play Kvitova after beating Gasparyan
Azarenka to play Kvitova after beating GasparyanVictoria Azarenka of Belarus returns the ball to Margarita Gasparyan of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2019 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) -- Victoria Azarenka set up a meeting with Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Tuesday after a sometimes-shaky 6-4, 6-1 win over Russian qualifier Margarita Gasparyan.
Azarenka, herself a two-time Australian Open champion, struggled on serve at times and gave up three breaks to Gasparyan. However, the Belarusian won six straight games from 3-4 in the first set to 3-0 in the second to get the victory.
Kvitova has a bye into the second round.
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko won a see-saw match against Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 0-6, 6-0. It was Ostapenko's first win of 2019 after starting the year with three straight losses, while Mladenovic is now 0-4 on the year, including qualifiers.
Ostapenko will next face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who won 7-5, 7-6 (4) over Alize Cornet.
Earlier, Julia Goerges won the final four games of the match and beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 in the first round.
The fifth-seeded German trailed 5-3 in the second set before going on her run.
Goerges will play Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva in the second round.
Also, eighth-seeded Donna Vekic came back from a set down to beat Timea Bacsinszky 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 and set up a second-round match with lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova.
