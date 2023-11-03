‘Godzilla Minus One’: Kaiju terrorizes postwar Japan in explosive new trailer

[Source]

The second trailer for the highly anticipated "Godzilla Minus One" has hit the internet, offering a thrilling glimpse into the return of the iconic kaiju to the big screen.

Spectacle of epic proportions: The newest preview of Toho Studios’ 33rd entry in the legendary monster franchise was released on Friday morning and hints at a spectacle of epic proportions. The trailer offers a closer look at the colossal scale of the legendary kaiju that's once again terrorizing Japan, this time in the aftermath of World War II.

Return to roots: Directed by renowned CG animator and VFX artist Takashi Yamazaki, the film is set to take the franchise back to its Japanese roots, exploring themes of war and nuclear weapons that were central to the 1954 original. In this post-war context, the appearance of the kaiju sends the country further into turmoil, a symbol of Japan's negative, or "minus," state.

Trending on NextShark: ‘Weekend marriages,' where couples live separately, gain popularity in Japan

The film features an ensemble cast including Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki.

Preserving the original: Yamazaki, who also oversaw the digital special effects, has expressed his commitment to preserving the spirit of the original Godzilla.

“I love the original Godzilla, and I felt I should stay true to that spirit, addressing the issues of war and nuclear weapons,” Yamazaki told the Associated Press. “There is a concept in Japan called ‘tatarigami.’ There are good gods, and there are bad gods. Godzilla is half-monster, but it’s also half-god.”

Trending on NextShark: Watch: Carefree Asian dad sleeping on plane floor wins praise on TikTok

Hitting the big screen: "Godzilla Minus One," which follows a long legacy of films and multiple Hollywood adaptations, had its premiere screening at the Shinjuku Toho Building on Oct. 18 and was the closing feature at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Story continues

It was released in Japan on Friday, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the franchise. The film will have its American red carpet premiere and "special screening" in Los Angeles on Nov. 10 before its official North American theatrical release on Dec. 1.

Trending on NextShark: Ex-UCLA gymnastics star Katelyn Ohashi faces backlash for Halloween costume

More on NextShark:

Honda, Toyota express skepticism about EVs amid industry downturn

Tony Leung, Faye Wong reunite in rare photo taken almost 30 years after 'Chungking Express'