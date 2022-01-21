Godzilla getting TV series as spin-off of recent films

Photo credit: Warner Bros Pictures

Godzilla and his MonsterVerse friends are stomping towards TV territory.

According to Entertainment Weekly, it's been revealed that streaming platform Apple TV+ has hired Hawkeye producer Matt Fraction and Star Trek: Enterprise writer Chris Black to work on a series for Legendary's hall of titans.

The action takes place straight after 2014's Godzilla, where the colossal force of nature battled two MUTOs, and follows "a family's journey to uncover long-buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation Monarch".

It's early days right now, with no official title to speak of, but the streamer is confident enough in this one to order a full series.

Who can blame them, either, as last year's fourth MonsterVerse instalment Godzilla vs Kong was a riot.

Reviewing the creature-feature, Digital Spy wrote: "If there's one thing Godzilla vs Kong absolutely does get right, it's in the treatment of the central titans as the awe-inspiring giants that they are. Even on a TV screen, you won't mistake the scale of them and any time they're on screen, you'll forgive the slightly bland humans and the ludicrous plot.

"Visually, the movie is a feast and pleasingly, it has [director Adam] Wingard's distinct style all over it.

"There are issues, but Godzilla vs Kong delivers where it counts to be a purely enjoyable blockbuster that knows what the audience wants and focuses on that. Could it be better? Sure. Will you have fun? Definitely."



With Wingard reportedly working on a spin-off, the future of the MonsterVerse is looking bright.



