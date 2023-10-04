Godwit stuns experts with four-day round trip to Norfolk

A migratory bird has "stunned" experts by flying a round trip of more than 2,000 miles in four and a half days.

The bar-tailed godwit flew from The Wash in Norfolk, via Birmingham, North Wales, Ireland, France, the Bay of Biscay near Spain and back again.

Ornithologist Nigel Clark said the journey revealed the bird's migrations were "a lot more complex than we ever imagined or would have predicted".

It was tracked using a GPS tag in a project the RSPB said was a UK-first.

"It is absolutely incredible what this project is already revealing about the increasing hazards faced and choices birds have to make on their long and challenging migrations," said Dr Clark, from the Wash Wader Research Group (WWRG).

The bird, named Clive in memory of the group's founder, was one of five bar-tailed godwits tagged in the project, which is supported by the RSPB, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and Natural England.

When it set off, the team believed it was heading for Mauritania in West Africa, about 2,500 miles away.

Instead it flew an "incredible loop" back to where it started which "stunned the team", the RSPB said.

Experts believed the bird was trying to navigate around a rapidly approaching unseasonable storm.

The project is an attempt to learn more about the journeys of the UK bar-tailed godwits, as well as the role of the network of England's east coast wetlands.

These critically important sites sit on the East Atlantic Flyway, one of just eight "superhighways" for migratory birds around the globe, used by millions of birds each year.

"For some - like the bar-tailed godwit - we don't know much about where they go when they're not here," said Dr Guy Anderson, migrants recovery programme manager at the RSPB.

Story continues

The bird is expected to remain on The Wash for a few weeks to fatten up before another migration attempt.

Dr Clark said: "The fact that Clive has returned to The Wash and the rich feeding areas of the East Coast Flyway goes to show just how important these coastal wetlands are for their survival."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830