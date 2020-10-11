Godrej ViroShield Review: Wash Your Hands And Then Sterilize Everything Else You can Find

I have said it before, and I’ll say it again. The only real positive among the barrage of bad news that is the Coronavirus pandemic, is that humans collectively are now more aware of the hygiene requirements. More than ever before. Washing hands, sanitizing your hands and sterilizing objects and things that you touch. There is certainly more understanding about the unseen enemy—the virus, bacteria and germs that can cause significant harm. The thing is, we may not realize this, but everything we touch has the potential to transfer some germs to us. At the same time, we may actually leave some germs on any surface that we touch. That is how microorganisms spread. That is how illness spreads. But how do you sterilize all the objects around you, in your home? Our smartphones, tablets, laptops, the child’s toys which tend to be strewn around the floor most of the time, the face masks we wear when outdoors, sunglasses, watches, currency notes, coins, there are innumerable number of things we pick up, touch and use every day which could be carrying virus, bacteria and germs otherwise unseen to the human eye. There is now yet another very capable UV-C solution, the Godrej ViroShield, that helps you sterilize the physical stuff around you.

The Godrej ViroShield is available in the 30 liters capacity and is priced at Rs 9,490. This joins the likes of the Orient Electric UV Sanitech which is priced around Rs 9,499 for the 34 liters capacity and the Philips UV-C Disinfection System that also has a 30 liters capacity and is priced at Rs 10,299. But there is one big difference that the Godrej ViroShield brings to your home, compared with the Philips and the Orient Electric rivals—this has 4 UV-C lamps, unlike the other two, which have a pair of lamps inside the chamber. More UV-C tubes means potentially quicker cleaning.

The drinks-fridge like design of the Godrej ViroShield means you are able to actually use the space that is available to you. In fact, this looks a lot like the Godrej Cube personal cooling solution at first glance, which is also available in the 30 litres capacity. This sort of design is immediately an upgrade over the Orient UV Sanitech, which with its top-opening design meant you were dropping things into it rather than sliding them in. While the capacity for that is 34 liters, the loading mechanism can be limiting in a way in that case. That being said, the Godrej ViroShield has a square design, which means you’ll get the same real estate vertically and horizontally. It really shouldn’t be a problem for the most part, but I do feel that the microwave-like design of the Philips UV-C Disinfection System perhaps makes best use of the width allowing you to slide in wider stuff such as laptops, files and stacks of paper, more easily. The metal body with the dual matte grey and enamel white finish looks good, no matter where you keep the Godrej ViroShield.





Open it up, and the inside of the sterilization chamber has reflective interiors, much like its rivals. But the Godrej ViroShield has visually more reflective walls and its six sides, including the inside of the front door. Better reflectiveness allows the rays to bounce off quickly and work on the objects you may have placed inside it. Secondly, there are two UV-V tubes each, on the top and the bottom. The door itself is magnetically sealed off when you close it, to prevent any UV leakage. Also, Godrej ViroShield will immediately cut-off the power to the UV-C in case you absentmindedly open the door while the sterilization operation is taking place. That is because while the UV-C method is good for sterilizing objects and surfaces, it should not come in contact with the human skin or anywhere near our eyes.

