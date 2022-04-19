Godlan, Manufacturing ERP and Consulting Specialist, Announces Their Recognition by Infor as 2021 Partner of the Year for Cloud Business

Image

Godlan announced today their recognition by Infor as 2021 Partner of the Year for Cloud Business. Godlan was selected from all SyteLine partners serving manufacturing.

Godlan-Infor-Partner-Of-the-Year-Cloud-Business

Godlan-Infor-Partner-Of-the-Year-Cloud-Business

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today their recognition by Infor as North America Partner of the Year for Cloud Business. Godlan was selected from all SyteLine ERP partners serving manufacturing.

Ed Lanko, CEO of Godlan, commented, "Every day here at Godlan we strive to be an amazing company in the eyes of our employees and customers. That means doing first things first. We're committed to never losing sight of our role and responsibility to do all we can to ensure their success. When your team and customers realize you are genuine in your commitment to their success, amazing things happen. I am grateful for the products and support we receive from Infor, the selfless efforts from our team members and the grace and encouragement God provides us every day. It's amazing!"

Infor presented Partner of the Year Awards for the SyteLine partner community at this year's SUN (SyteLine User Network) conference in Orlando Florida. Infor SyteLine ERP benefits from a user group (SUN) that is very active and has significant participation from users. The group is independent from Infor and provides incredible benefit to users of the product through its forum, user conference, regional user groups, online resources, and networking opportunities.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last eight years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2021, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 37 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.

Story continues

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.

About Infor

Infor is changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple and transparent. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, visit infor.com.

For more information:

Stephanne Marsh

Godlan, Inc.

stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

586-464-4400

Related Images













Image 1: Godlan-Infor-Partner-Of-the-Year-Cloud-Business





Picture of Godlan, Inc. VP Allison Ellis receiving a trophy for Infor Partner of the Year Cloud Business









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



