Wine decanters, cake stands and more! Crystal gear is up to 53 percent off at Amazon, but only 'til midnight
Can’t figure out what to buy for everyone on your list? Give the gift of crystal.
Today only, Amazon has slashed prices on select Godinger items by up to 53 percent. (You read that right.) There’s a little of everything in the mix: a cool wine decanter that doubles as kitchen decor, a pretty cake stand with acacia wood and a set of four stemless wineglasses for just $15! There are a bunch of different items to shop, but these are the ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
Godinger Wine Glasses
These stemless wine glasses look much more expensive than their price tag. Made of non-leaded crystal, they’re 17 ounces each. A nice bonus: They’re dishwasher safe. “I ordered these glasses for casual holiday entertaining, but when I realized how well they fit in the hand and how the clarity of the crystal enhanced my enjoyment of my daily glass of wine I started using them right away,” a five-star reviewer wrote. “I also appreciate the relative chip and crack resistance as opposed to plain glass.”
Shop it: Godinger Wine Glasses, $15 (was $19), amazon.com
Godinger Hand Blown Wine Decanter Carafe
A decanter can make the difference between experiencing all your wine has to offer and just getting a sub-par glass. This crystal Godinger decanter holds up to a full bottle of wine, and looks pretty sitting on a shelf when it’s not in use. “This decanter does a great job aerating wine,” one happy customer wrote, noting that, “we love it so much I got another one for my nephew as a wedding gift.”
Shop it: Godinger Hand Blown Wine Decanter Carafe, $14 (was $19), amazon.com
Godinger Cake Stand
The right mix of warm and upscale, this acacia cake stand is perfect. Serve up your holiday cookies on the platter or display that pie you just baked. Whatever you show off, you know it’ll look good.
One five-star reviewer said the shatter-proof top is “perfect for klutzes,” adding, “this is a gorgeous, GORGEOUS cake stand that has neither the heaviness not the fragility of the usual others.”
Shop it: Godinger Cake Stand, $22 (was $50), amazon.com
Dublin Whiskey Bar Set
This bar set has everything the whiskey fan on your list could want: a crystal decanter, six tumbler glasses and a mirrored serving tray. “I ordered this as a Christmas gift, but ordered another set to keep,” a happy shopper wrote in the reviews. “It’s been over five years and I’m still using this set,” another fan said.
Shop it: Dublin Whiskey Bar Set, $34 (was $48), amazon.com
