'Godfather' Star James Caan's Cause Of Death Revealed

Actor James Caan attend the "For The Boys" Los Angeles Premiere, US, 14th November 1991. (Photo: Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images)

“Godfather” star James Caan died early this month at the age of 82 of a heart attack and arterial disease, the Los Angeles County coroner has revealed.

The actor’s cause of death was detailed by the coroner on Caan’s death certificate, which was first obtained by TMZ.

The immediate cause of death was listed as myocardial infarction, and the condition leading up to it was coronary artery disease. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure contributing factors, according to the certificate.

Caan, who most famously played Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather,” died on the night of July 6 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

His death was announced by his family in a tweet on his own account. It ended with his usual note: “End of tweet.”

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

Caan, who was born in the Bronx and raised in Sunnyside, Queens, was also known for his performances in films including “Brian’s Song,” “Misery” and “Elf.” He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in “The Godfather.”

His big breakthrough occurred in 1971 when he played terminally ill football player Brian Piccolo in the made-for-television film “Brian’s Song.” Both the movie and Caan’s performance won critical acclaim. He starred in “The Godfather” the following year.

Before his death, the actor had been slated to star in Coppola’s next film, “Megalopolis.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

