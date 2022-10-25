‘God Of War Ragnarök’ Spoilers Leaked on Twitter

The ninth installment of Sony's the God of War series, the upcoming God of War Ragnarök is perhaps one of the most anticipated Playstation games of the year. Initially scheduled for release in 2021, the game delayed its launch due to the global pandemic. Now, with only two weeks left until Ragnarök’s official release, fans are especially cautious of spoilers and leaks, which could potentially ruin their gaming experience.

Over the weekend, screenshots of the upcoming Ragnarök began to pop up on Twitter. These leaked screenshots were derived from a Twitter user, who appears to have early access to the game and was possibly unaware that they were auto-posting screenshots while playing it. If you are wary of spoilers, perhaps it’s best to steer clear of the social platform for now.

For the time being, you can preview the official trailer of God of War Ragnarök above. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 starting November 9.

Look at this beauty #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/Ffzy4fyPJu — The Art of God of War (@ArtGowSaga) October 21, 2022

In other gaming news, check out the new Turtle Beach hybrid controllers that can transform your smartphones into on-the-go consoles.