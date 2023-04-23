'God of War' and 'Horizon' TV Series Adaptations Will Be Similar to HBO's 'The Last of Us'

The forthcoming series adaptations of God of War and Horizon will be developed in a manner similar to The Last of Us, as per PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash.

The PlayStation Productions head recently shared the news via the Official PlayStation Podcast, stating that PlayStation, Amazon and Netflix — the producers of the upcoming adaptations — will utilize the "same care and formula that we did with The Last of Us." He added, "We're gonna tell the story of the game because we can, because it's a show, we have the time to do it, we've got the episodes to be able to do it."

Qizilbash continued, "We're not trying to cram it into a two hour movie. You're gonna get the story of the game, but we're going to also find opportunities to go wider and explore other characters and do more worldbuilding that you can't do in the game because of agency. That's the exciting thing for me, fans are going to love it because they're going to see that game come to life, but also a lot of new things like what they did with The Last of Us."

HBO's The Last of Us proved to be a commercial and critical success, and is currently being developed for a second season.

Stay tuned for more info on the God of War and Horizon adaptations.

