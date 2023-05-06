How God Save the King became the British national anthem

King Charles III attends the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 - Getty

The British national anthem may be much-loved on its home turf – apart from among die-hard republicans – but it has to be said it’s not exactly exciting.

It doesn’t have the jollity of the Italian or quite a few Latin American national anthems, which sound like operatic choruses with new words attached. It lacks the excitement of the Marseillaise, with its cry of “To Arms, Citizens!” or the lovely poetry of the Bangladeshi anthem, which rhapsodises “In Spring, O mother, the fragrance from your mango groves makes me wild with joy.” The lyrics (see below) are a sober prayer, uttered in stately triple time, with just a touch of excitement at the crescendo which leads from the third line up to the fourth beginning “Send him victorious.”

However it hasn’t always seemed sober and restrained. When God Save the King first stepped onto the stage of history, long before the Coronation of King Charles III, it was at a time of existential danger for the relatively new United Kingdom. The year was 1745, when the Jacobite rebellion against the Hanoverian dynasty became serious. On September 21 the King’s army under Sir John Cope was defeated at Prestonpans by Jacobite forces led by Bonnie Prince Charlie – the exiled Stuart claimant to the British throne – and the mood in London became fearful yet defiant.

A stirring musical expression of that defiance hadn’t yet appeared – until one fateful night at the Drury Lane Theatre, when a new song entitled God Save our King (long the watchword of the Royal Navy; the correct response was “Long to reign over us” ) was sung on stage by the company.

The audience was electrified. As the newspapers reported: “The universal applause it met with, being encored with repeated Huzzas, sufficiently denoted in how just an Abhorrence they hold the arbitrary schemes of our invidious Enemies, and detest the despotick Attempts of Papal power.”

Clearly our anthem didn’t seem sober and solemn on that night, or the many other nights through the autumn when it was sung. It helped that the anthem was relatively hot off the press. By happy accident a collection of miscellaneous songs with the title Harmonia Anglicana had been published just the year before. Thomas Arne, the most successful theatre composer in London, discovered the anonymous God Save the King in this collection and arranged it for performance at Drury Lane – which is why many believe that Arne actually composed the national anthem.

You get more than a whiff of the pugnacious spirit of the time in the anthem’s second verse, assumed by many to be inspired by the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. “Scatter our enemies,/ And make them fall!” the lyrics rage. “Confound their politics,/ Frustrate their knavish tricks…” Though of course out of respect for our European friends we wouldn’t dream of singing this now.

Thus was born the world’s oldest national anthem – the Dutch Wilhelmus dates back to the 1570s, but was only officially adopted in 1932 – which has provided the model for many a hymn-like national anthem since. The melody has often been borrowed and kitted out with new words by other nations, including Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, the USA (where it is known as My Country, ’Tis of Thee or simply America) and several independent German states. It is still the melody of Liechtenstein’s national anthem. And of course the anthem was sung throughout the British Empire, and it is sung in Commonwealth countries to this day during Royal visits, even though they now have their own national anthems. For instance, it is one of New Zealand’s two national anthems.

Beyond its use at official occasions, the anthem also has a less well-known existence in the concert hall. Beethoven used it in what may be his worst ever piece, Wellington’s Victory. The “demon violinist” Paganini based a set of variations on it, as did the American composer Charles Ives; and the great German early Romantic composer Carl Maria von Weber quoted it in an overture to celebrate the 1818 jubilee of the King of Saxony.

Why, you might ask? Because his audience would have recognised the melody as a “Saxon” anthem. The global reach of our national anthem extends to places you might not imagine, as well as those you would. Which is why, despite its alleged dullness, it really is unique among the national anthems of the world.

God Save the King lyrics in full

God save our gracious King,

Long live our noble King,

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the King!

O Lord our God arise,

Scatter our enemies,

And make them fall!

Confound their politics,

Frustrate their knavish tricks,

On Thee our hopes we fix,

God save us all!

Not in this land alone,

But be God’s mercies known,

From shore to shore!

Lord make the nations see,

That men should brothers be,

And form one family,

The wide world o’er.

From every latent foe,

From the assassins blow,

God save the King!

O’er his thine arm extend,

For Britain’s sake defend,

Our father, prince, and friend,

God save the King!

Thy choicest gifts in store,

On him be pleased to pour,

Long may he reign!

May he defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the King!

(During official occasions, usually only the first verse is sung)

