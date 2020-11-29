God’s Own Kitchen: Delhi Gurudwara Feeds Farmers Picketing in Cold

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

On a cold November evening, Bikramjeet Singh moves from one big, bubbling container to another at one of Delhi’s iconic gurudwaras. Clothed in a rather light sweatshirt, the thirty year old could certainly seek some warmth in the flames leaping out of the many ovens at the kitchen.

But what provides real comfort to this sevak are the many flames of compassion that the city’s Majnu Ka Tila gurudwara has lit, to feed farmers arriving at a nearby ground from Punjab. When asked about what the feeling is like, Singh says that it’s akin to serving one’s ‘parents and children.’

"“We have already arranged for and dispatched food for around two lakh people. Food is also being constantly dispatched from a nearby gurudwara. Food will be made and sent till we have orders from above and till the demands of farmers are met.”" - Bikramjeet Singh

The gurudwara has so far sent dal, chapatis and kada prasad as langar for farmers who have been allowed to enter Delhi and protest at the Nirankari Grounds. Gurunam Singh, another sevak at the Gurudwara said that the police had been wrong in stopping farmers at the border and spraying them with water cannons.

He said that the Gurudwara would continue to make food for the farmers till the farmers stay camped in Delhi.

""Not only farmers, even the Delhi Police and other security forces that had clashed with protesters in Punjab and Haryana are consuming the food. The police did the wrong thing and held the farmers."" - Gurunam Singh