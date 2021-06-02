'God mode': Dame Time returns as Twitter reacts to Damian Lillard's wild night
It was Dame Time for most of Tuesday night as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard put on a show in a 147-140 double-overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. Lillard set a new playoff career-high with 55 points on 17-for-24 shooting from the field and 12-for-17 from three — a new NBA record for most 3-pointers in a playoff game. Despite the loss, Dame was the story of the night and Twitter was losing it during his two game-tying shots to force the first and second overtimes.
ALL HAIL DAMIAN LILLARD pic.twitter.com/6ITO9Pu4bB
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 2, 2021
ARE. YOU. KIDDING. ME.
DAMIAN LILLARD.
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 2, 2021
This a spiritual experience.
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021
.@Dame_Lillard that’s all I have to says
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 2, 2021
Watching @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/efNCmqfjJh
— Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) June 2, 2021
God mode.
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021
I had like 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I am seriously at a loss for words...
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021
O my goodness!!!!!
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 2, 2021
Dame got @L_Hurd shook. 😬 pic.twitter.com/k7R0b8MhBp
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) June 2, 2021
Dame Lillard oh my goodness.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 2, 2021
To paraphrase Florida Evans…
Dame, Dame, Dame! pic.twitter.com/EbUPEFzOZt
— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) June 2, 2021
wtf dame 🤦🏽♂️🔥
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 2, 2021
DOLLA!!!!!! Somebody tell my guy Malone, DAME CAN BEAT YOU!!!
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2021
I am actually scared, y’all. I have chills!! Jesus, Dame.
— Black Big Lebowski (@LaJethroJenkins) June 2, 2021
asdjfhjksadfhjklsahfjksahdfjkhasfjkhsadjkfhsdjlkfh;jkasdhf;jkashfkashfljksadhfjksadhfalskjfh pic.twitter.com/6sWrzGtMzL
— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 2, 2021
“That’s what he does...”
Nikola Jokic wasn’t surprised by Damian Lillard’s incredible night. Respect. pic.twitter.com/Tte6iJaeT7
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 2, 2021
How many times do I have to say it? Lillard > Steph with the chips on the line.
— Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) June 2, 2021
I personally would like to thank Michael Malone for not fouling Damian Lillard once. We got entertainment. A lot of entertainment.
— Tas Melas (@TasMelas) June 2, 2021
Dame Lillard is a God!!!!!
— Kendall Gill (@KendallG13) June 2, 2021
