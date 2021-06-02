  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'God mode': Dame Time returns as Twitter reacts to Damian Lillard's wild night

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It was Dame Time for most of Tuesday night as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard put on a show in a 147-140 double-overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. Lillard set a new playoff career-high with 55 points on 17-for-24 shooting from the field and 12-for-17 from three — a new NBA record for most 3-pointers in a playoff game. Despite the loss, Dame was the story of the night and Twitter was losing it during his two game-tying shots to force the first and second overtimes. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories