'God mode': Dame Time returns as Twitter reacts to Damian Lillard's wild night

It was Dame Time for most of Tuesday night as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard put on a show in a 147-140 double-overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. Lillard set a new playoff career-high with 55 points on 17-for-24 shooting from the field and 12-for-17 from three — a new NBA record for most 3-pointers in a playoff game. Despite the loss, Dame was the story of the night and Twitter was losing it during his two game-tying shots to force the first and second overtimes.

ALL HAIL DAMIAN LILLARD pic.twitter.com/6ITO9Pu4bB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 2, 2021

ARE. YOU. KIDDING. ME.



DAMIAN LILLARD. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 2, 2021

This a spiritual experience. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

.@Dame_Lillard that’s all I have to says — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 2, 2021

God mode. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

I had like 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I am seriously at a loss for words... — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

O my goodness!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 2, 2021

Dame Lillard oh my goodness. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 2, 2021

To paraphrase Florida Evans…



Dame, Dame, Dame! pic.twitter.com/EbUPEFzOZt — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) June 2, 2021

wtf dame 🤦🏽‍♂️🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 2, 2021

DOLLA!!!!!! Somebody tell my guy Malone, DAME CAN BEAT YOU!!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2021

I am actually scared, y’all. I have chills!! Jesus, Dame. — Black Big Lebowski (@LaJethroJenkins) June 2, 2021

“That’s what he does...”



Nikola Jokic wasn’t surprised by Damian Lillard’s incredible night. Respect. pic.twitter.com/Tte6iJaeT7 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 2, 2021

How many times do I have to say it? Lillard > Steph with the chips on the line. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) June 2, 2021

I personally would like to thank Michael Malone for not fouling Damian Lillard once. We got entertainment. A lot of entertainment. — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) June 2, 2021

Dame Lillard is a God!!!!! — Kendall Gill (@KendallG13) June 2, 2021

