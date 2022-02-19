‘God forbid the Cossacks come’: fears of war rise in Ukraine’s frontline towns

Shaun Walker in Stanytsia Luhanska
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Carlos Barrera/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Carlos Barrera/Reuters

In divided Luhansk, residents have lived in the shadow of conflict for years. But now the shells are getting louder and closer


Raisa Malashenko was trundling her rusty bicycle, laden with bags of food, through the centre of Stanytsia Luhanska on Saturday afternoon. The 81-year-old did not flinch as booms of artillery sounded in the distance.

Her five children have all left this frontline town, some for Russia and others for safer parts of Ukraine. “It’s just me and my cow now,” she said mournfully.

Like many older people in eastern Ukraine, Malashenko said she missed the Soviet period, and said she blamed the Ukrainian army and Kyiv’s western backers for the current escalation. But she also said she was terrified of a Russian invasion.

“God forbid the Russians come, and then with them their Cossacks and Chechen fighters will come. Imagine what a hell it will be then,” she said, a tear glistening in one of her eyes.

Over eight years of war, residents close to the frontlines here have become used to the idea that at any time their lives could be altered by a bullet or shell. They even refer to the booms as “badminton” – the sporadic exchanges of fire across the line of control.

In the past week, however, the explosions have been more intense than any time in the past few years, and the targets have apparently been residential areas and even schools.

There are approximately 2 million people living within 12 miles of the frontline, aid organisations estimate, and if the spark for escalation comes in east Ukraine, a new conflict would hit them first.

Stanytsia Luhanska was formerly a suburb of the city of Luhansk, but since the war in 2014 has been cut off from the rest of the city by a frontline. On the other side is the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic – one of two Russia-backed proxy states where Moscow appears to be looking for a pretext to begin military action against Ukraine.

A man in military uniform looks at a shallow blast indentation on an open stretch of concrete
A Ukrainian soldier inspects damage caused by a shell fired by pro-Russian separatists in the village of Novoluhanske yesterday. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP

There, authorities called for an evacuation to Russia on Friday – supposedly in advance of a Ukrainian attack but more likely as a pretext for Russia to launch a strike.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Luhansk region, said on Saturday plans had been drawn up for the evacuation of women and children on the Ukrainian side of the border too. “Maybe in the coming days we will order an evacuation, if there is an escalation. But if we do it too quickly it will cause panic,” he told the Observer.

In one of many incidents that Ukrainian officials say shows a major escalation from Russia, the Fairy Tale kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska was hit by fire on Thursday, injuring two people.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian military flew a group of journalists into the town to help dispel what it said was a false Russian narrative that the Ukrainian army has been behind the recent uptick in violence.

Two ageing Mi-8 helicopters took off from an aerodrome in Kramatorsk and travelled east along the line of control for an hour. The juddering choppers flew low over the barren, brownish east Ukraine landscape, where an unseasonably warm February has melted all but a few isolated patches of winter snow.

Inside the kindergarten, a pile of rubble was still scattered on the floor, incongruous alongside the cartoons and drawings plastering the walls.

Everyone who lives in the zone near the front has problems with their nerves

Larytsa Grytsenko, aid worker

“It’s very important for everyone to understand that it’s the Russian Federation that’s behind this. We have no offensive plans … and Ukraine does not want a war,” said Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereschuk, who addressed journalists from inside the kindergarten on Thursday.

Nobody is more fearful of a new war than the locals here, who despite their outward stoicism have suffered terribly during the past years.

“Everyone who lives in the zone near the front has problems with their nerves and almost everyone has serious health problems,” said Larisa Grytsenko, who runs a humanitarian relief centre in the town of Zolote, close to the frontline.

On Friday, her employees were helping 72-year-old Valentyna Melnychenko, whose home in the town of Vrubivka was hit on Thursday morning, destroying her kitchen annexe.

Melnychenko wept as she surveyed the damage. Her pension, she said, was 2,800 hrivnya (£73). She was terrified of renewed hostilities, she said, but had no choice but to stay in her home, where she has lived since 1974 and which is now draughty and damp after the windows were blown out.

“What am I supposed to do, where am I supposed to go?” she asked, wiping away tears. “I’ve lost my husband and my son in the past four years. I have nobody, I’m all alone.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edin skips Sweden to Olympic curling gold, Britain 2nd

    BEIJING (AP) — Five-time world champion. Olympic bronze medalist. Olympic silver medalist. And now, finally, Niklas Edin of Sweden has claimed the only major title missing from a career in which he’s established himself as the most decorated curling skip ever. Four years after losing in the final to American upstart John Shuster in Pyeongchang, Edin led Sweden to the gold medal on Saturday, beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men's final in Olympic history. “It feels so crazy, I almost ha

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Finland hockey player goes from isolation to Olympic final

    BEIJING (AP) — Marko Anttila had time for many thoughts while in isolation at the Olympics. “Can I play here or not?” was one of them. The Finnish hockey veteran spent six days at an isolation hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing, wondering when he could resume his quest for gold. Anttila returned for the second game of the tournament, scored twice, and on Sunday will play in the final against the Russians looking to help deliver the country's first Olympic ho

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Securing Vancouver 2030 Olympics would revive corporate funding: sports federations

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The Vancouver Olympics created unprecedented enthusiasm for amateur sport in Canada. But since 2010, corporate funding has dwindled, and sports federations say they have to work very hard for Canadian athletes to compete among the world's best at the international level. Several of those sports federations feel Vancouver must secure the 2030 Olympics in order to give a second wind to private investment. “Canada thinks differently from other countries, which rely on major cor

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 19

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Beijing Games: ___ BOBSLED 2-WOMAN Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka added to Germany’s record haul of Olympic sliding medals, while Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. extended her medal record with a bronze. Nolte drove to gold and Jamanka won the silver, pushing Germany to eight gold medals in nine sliding events in Beijing. That’s more than any nation has ever won in sliding at any Olympics. Meyers Taylor, in possibly her last

  • Canada sets Olympic record en route to speed skating gold medal in women's team pursuit

    Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal in women's team pursuit in long track speed skating in Beijing. The Canadians beat defending Olympic champion Japan's Ayano Sato, Miho Tagaki and Nana Tagaki in Tuesday's dramatic final at the National Speed Skating Oval. Canada posted a time of two minutes and 53.44 seconds, while Japan finished in 3.04.47. Japan enjoyed a slender lead with a half lap to go but Nana Takagi lost her bal