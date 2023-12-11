The Goblins from Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor Who series have released a Christmas single

The Goblin Song, from The Church on Ruby Road (BBC: Doctor Who)

We're well into silly season: it's perfectly acceptable to order a spiked hot chocolate at midday, TV adverts have gone up an octane on the euphoria-o-meter, no one bats an eyelid when you schedule a party on a school night any more, people are a bit more jolly (and dare we say, peculiar) at work, and money is suddenly no object (we're saving those depressing thoughts until January).

But amid all the silliness, nothing prepared us for the following: The Goblins from the BBC's upcoming 14th series of Doctor Who, which will premiere on Christmas Day, have released a single. It's absolutely unhinged – though, dare we say, also a bit of a banger?

Titled The Goblin Song, the two-and-a-half minute track, which has been released alongside a music video, is giving 2010 power pop, with musical theatre undertones, and what we can only describe as a West-Goblinate trap beat.

True to nature, The Goblins have opted for straightforward, no-nonsense lyrics as they sing about eating a baby: "Baby we feed, eat with out teeth" they sing. Though exhaustingly predictable, and in keeping with the lyrics on their previous singles, it's nevertheless hard-going stuff. Luckily, the Doctor is on hand to save the baby's life.

The Goblins are coming for Christmas! 🧌🎄



Listen to THE GOBLIN SONG from 'The Church on Ruby Road' - available to stream now! 🎶 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/NzCokrjL4R — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 11, 2023

In the music video, the baby is being rolled on a conveyer belt through a crowd of the dancing goblins, towards the open mouth of a giant monster that looks like a much more terrifying foe than the unappealing small creatures. Then there is a stage on the left on which the five-member band, The Goblins, are performing.

The music video is one of the first longer clips that have been released of the upcoming series which will star Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, and Millie Gibson as his assistant, Ruby Sunday, so despite the less than charming objectives of the goblins in the video, fans have still been thrilled by this latest musical release – if only to get more Doctor Who content in their life.

Jokes aside The Goblin Song has been released by the BBC to raise money for Children In Need. The single, which is available to stream now on BBC Sounds, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, is an original composition which has been created by BAFTA-nominated composer Murray Gold (Doctor Who, Gentleman Jack, Queer as Folk) and showrunner Russell T Davies.

"I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. "But they have agreed to donate everything from their song to BBC Children in Need so let’s not give up on them."

Davies said: "We’re releasing this as an early Christmas present for everyone. And if you want to see how the Doctor and Ruby escape from the Goblin King at the end of the song, you’ll have to watch on Christmas Day!"The first of the new episodes, The Church on Ruby Road, will see the Doctor's new companion meeting "the Doctor, goblins, stolen babies, and perhaps uncovers the secret of her birth". A 40-second-long trailer (which we've popped at the top of the page) was released yesterday, sending fans into a bit of a frenzy.

"I honestly now can't wait for Christmas Day, to see 15 and Ruby on their first adventure together is honestly going to be so much fun," commented one under the trailer. "I am so excited to see Ncuti rock this thing. I've no doubt he's going to be one of my favorite doctors ever and between his intro in the giggle and this trailer I am super amped up!"

Doctor Who season 14 will premiere on December 25 on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and on Disney+ in the rest of the world