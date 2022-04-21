GobiMin reports its 2021 Financial Results

GobiMin Inc.
·5 min read
GobiMin Inc.
GobiMin Inc.

(Expressed in United States dollars except where otherwise indicated)

Montreal, Canada, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: GMN) GobiMin Inc. (“GobiMin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries collectively the “Group”) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights

As at / For the year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

$’000

$’000

$’000

Revenue

937

891

1,300

(Loss)/gain on disposal of financial assets

(250)

266

565

Fair value (loss)/gain on financial assets

(168)

(106)

897

Net loss for the year

(2,363)

(3,349)

(479)

Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company

(2,085)

(3,057)

(344)

LBITDA (1)

(2,109)

(3,001)

(624)

Basic and diluted loss per share (in dollar)

(0.042)

(0.062)

(0.007)

LBITDA per share (1) (in dollar)

(0.043)

(0.061)

(0.013)

Cash and cash equivalents

15,456

19,471

17,778

Cash and cash equivalents per share (1) (in dollar)

0.31

0.40

0.36

Working capital

17,215

21,306

21,313

Total current liabilities

2,659

2,536

2,467

Total non-current financial liabilities

-

-

354

Total assets

73,725

74,985

76,020

Note:

(1) As non-IFRS measurements, LBITDA (loss before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization), LBITDA per share and Cash and cash equivalents per share are not mandatorily required by IFRS and, therefore, the amounts presented in the above table may not be comparable to similar data presented by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Business Highlights

1. Gold Project

The Company owns a 70% equity interest in Xinjiang Tongyuan Minerals Limited which holds Sawayaerdun Gold Project in Xinjiang. Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the on-site industrial test on applying bio-leaching methodology on extraction of metals from large-scale samples of gold ores was delayed during the year under review. According to the analysis results on the ore sample and the immersion gold tests conducted by the Research Institute, arsenic and iron in the ore samples have been successfully removed by oxidation. It is targeted to complete the trial run gold immersion in the mid 2022.

2. Financial Assets

(i) Listed Securities - As at December 31, 2021, the fair value of listed securities held by the Group amounted to $758,000 (2020: $247,000) which mainly included $458,000 (2020: $127,000) investment in listed stock, futures and options trading through registered brokerage firm in Hong Kong and $300,000 (2020: $120,000) for stocks listed in Canada. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the loss on disposal of listed securities amounted to $249,000 (2020: $262,000) and fair value loss was $88,000 (2020: fair value gain of $16,000).

(ii) Unlisted Investments - The Group holds 670,000 shares of Dragon Silver Holdings Limited (“Dragon Silver”) representing 9.90% of its total issued capital at an investment cost of $1,121,000 (equivalent to HK$8,710,000). During the year ended December 31, 2021, due to continuous difficult market conditions and the impact of COVID-19, the Group agreed with the guarantor and Dragon Silver to waive the compensation for Profit Guarantee for the financial years ended up to June 30, 2022, and to extend (i) the Relevant Years for Dividend Guarantee to the financial years ending from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2027; and (ii) the exercisable period of Put Option to December 28, 2027. As Dragon Silver has not paid any dividend to the Group for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, the guarantor paid to the Group the compensation for the Dividend Guarantee of $108,000 in October 2021. As at December 31, 2021, the fair value of the investment in Dragon Silver together with the Dividend Guarantee and the Put Option was $1,226,000 (2020: $1,286,000) and the fair value loss was $53,000 (2020: $128,000).

During the year under review, the Group acquired 40,153,000 shares, representing about 6.28% equity interest in Infinity Technology Limited (“Infinity Tech”), whose group provides in Hong Kong a one-stop solution cloud POS system integrating automated ordering and payment, menu digitalisation, logistics, marketing analysis, supply chains and inventory management at an investment cost of $1,500,000.

As at December 31, 2021, the Group also held other unlisted investments amounting to $268,000 (2020: $257,000). During the year under review, the fair value gain on other unlisted investments was $10,000 (2020: $18,000).

(iii) Debentures - As at December 31, 2021, the Group held debentures of $1,803,000 (2020: $2,741,000) with coupon rates ranged from 5.000% to 7.000% (2020: 4.250% to 7.375%) per annum and with perpetual maturities (2020: maturities ranging from May 31, 2021 to perpetual). For the year ended December 31, 2021, interest income from debentures amounted to $143,000 (2020: $188,000), fair value loss on debentures was $37,000 (2020: $13,000) and loss on disposal of debentures was $1,000 (2020: gain on disposal of $3,000).

3. Investment Properties

As at December 31, 2021, the Group held investment properties with carrying amount of $4,795,000 (2020: $5,003,000) in Shenzhen, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. The estimated fair value of the investment properties was approximately $7,685,000 as at December 31, 2021 (2020: $7,705,000). Certain investment properties were leased to third parties and related parties while some remain vacant. For the year ended December 31, 2021, rental income from the leased properties was $205,000 (2020: $190,000).

4. Liquidity and Capital Resources

As at December 31, 2021, working capital of the Group amounted to about $17,215,000 (2020: $21,306,000), which was computed by netting off its current assets of $19,875,000 (2020: $23,842,000) with current liabilities of $2,660,000 (2020: $2,536,000). Taking into account of its financial position, the management of the Group considered that its cash and cash equivalents will be more than sufficient to finance its operation, including the contractual commitments of the Gold Project of approximately $1,647,000 (2020: $1,633,000) as at December 31, 2021.

Full Financial Results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis are posted to SEDAR.

For further information, please contact:

Felipe Tan, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (852) 3586-6500

Email: felipe.tan@gobimin.com

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of GobiMin. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward looking information includes without limitation, statements regarding the size and quality of the Company’s mineral resources, progress in development of mineral properties, the prospective mineralization of the properties, and planned exploration programs. The reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information included in this press release given that (i) actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information, and (ii) certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information could prove to be inaccurate. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and GobiMin assumes no obligation to revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstance or otherwise, except in accordance with law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To receive GobiMin press releases by email, send a message to info@gobimin.com and

specify “GobiMin press releases” on the subject line

To unsubscribe GobiMin press releases, please send a message to unsubscribe@gobimin.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Money, medals putting pressure on Canadian high-performance sport culture

    Hundreds of Canadian athletes, active and retired, are cataloguing the ways in which the national high-performance system has failed them. Athletes overseen by Gymnastics Canada, Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, Rugby Canada, Rowing Canada and Artistic Swimming Canada have called in recent months for changes ranging from the ouster of leaders and coaches to the handling of bullying and harassment complaints to the opaque decisions made around athlete selection for teams. A recent acceleration of athle

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Bruins clinch playoff spot with 2-1 win over Penguins

    BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot by holding off the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday to halt a season-high three-game losing streak. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored first-period goals for the Boston, which went on the skid after winning 17 of 21. Former Bruin Danton Heinen scored for the Penguins, who fell to 2-5-1 in their past eight. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots. The Bruins went 0 for 2 on the powe