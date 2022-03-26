GobiMin Inc. Announces Change of Directors

Montreal, Canada, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: GMN) GobiMin Inc. (the “Company” or “GobiMin”) announces that Mr. Hubert Marleau has tendered his resignation as Director of the Company effective on March 25, 2022.

Concurrent with Mr. Hubert Marleau’s resignation, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Philippe Marleau has been appointed as Director of the Company with effect from March 25, 2022. Mr. Philippe Marleau is the son of Mr. Hubert Marleau. He is currently the chief executive officer of Palos Capital Corporation (“Palos”), a boutique financial services firm focused on wealth management and merchant banking activities. Previously, Philippe was the chief executive officer of IOU Financial Inc. (“IOU”), a tech-enabled lender to small businesses that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He currently serves on the boards of Palos and IOU. He previously served on the boards of MAG Energy Solutions (a leader in electricity trading in North America) and Fountain Asset Corp. (a merchant bank that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange). Philippe holds a Bachelor of Engineering with a Minor in Economics from McGill University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Mr. Felipe Tan, president and Chief Executive Officer of GobiMin, said “We all welcome Philippe on board and are happy and excited about his inputs and contribution to our Company. We also extend my sincere thanks to Hubert for his services and contribution during his tenure.”

For further information, please contact:

Felipe Tan, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (852) 3586-6500

Email: felipe.tan@gobimin.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

