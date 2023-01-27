‘GOAT pizza party’: Tom Brady and David Beckham meet with their kids in Miami

Oh what a night.

For anyone who wanted to sit down for a slice or two from Miami Slice Thursday night, you were out of luck.

The Instagram page for the downtown eatery said it was closed for a private event.

Well, we know now what the event was: A VIP get together for the likes of David Beckham and Tom Brady.

Nightlife king David Grutman was also along for the ride and posted an Instagram picture of him with the soccer star and football legend along with his Papi Steak partner David Einhorn and Fontainebleau owner Jeff Soffer.

The caption: “GOAT pizza party.”

READ MORE: Newly single Gisele buys her own home in Miami

A peek at Beckham’s Stories shows the food-filled fun. Though Brooklyn is the rising chef in the famous family, it appears Cruz took over cooking duties that night. The 17 year old is seen in a video taking a hot pie out of the oven, looking like he owns the place.

Dad was impressed.

“Now I’m not a pizza fan but this is possibly best slice of pizza and ingredients ever: salami, mozzarella, basil and spicey honey,” the Englishman’s text over screen read. “Hot, cold, sweet, savory and spicy.”

The dinner was a family affair: Also digging in to the cheesy chow was Becks’ daughter Harper, 11, with Posh Spice, and Brady’s 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with ex, Gisele. The four pose happily in one of Groot’s snaps; Brady reshared it, writing “Daddy daughter dates.”

Einhorn also posted a pic of the five men, smiling at the restaurant, captioning the shot, “It’s pizza, baby.”

Grutman replied in the comments section: “Whatta night,” and we have to agree.

Here’s to hoping Brady ate a boatload of carbs and toppings. Former Miami Herald sports columnist turned ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington recently noted that that the famed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has lost roughly 15 pounds amid his divorce.

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Gisele confirm divorce in Florida