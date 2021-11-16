A goat named Gus climbed onto an Oregon roof, photos show. French fries got him down

A goat named Gus escaped his home and wandered into a neighborhood, Oregon authorities said.

The goat climbed on top of a home and onto the roof, photos posted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office show.

Deputies called to this Bethany area home found Gus the Goat doing his best Rudolph the Reindeer impression. Gus wandered off and climbed onto a neighbor's roof. His owner lured him down with, what else, french fries. pic.twitter.com/NoP4mdEKUz — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) November 15, 2021

“Deputies called to this Bethany area home found Gus the Goat doing his best Rudolph the Reindeer impression,” the sheriff’s office said Nov. 14 on Twitter.

Officials didn’t say how long the goat was on the roof, but a favorite snack got him back on the ground.

“His owner lured him down with, what else, french fries,” authorities said.

People were shocked to see a goat on top of a home in the town just 10 miles west of Portland.

“Don’t know what I’m surprised about more; the goat being on a roof or the fact that it was lured down by french fries,” one person said on Twitter.

From Oregon, with love.



Best story you'll see all weekend.



Goat on roof. Why doesn't that ever happen to me. I'd love a goat on my roof? Well I mean, who wouldn't? https://t.co/sc6C3XMAto — Wayne Garcia (@WayneGarciaKPTV) November 15, 2021

Did not know that I had to check my roof for goats... https://t.co/fwZTaQPQdP — Kevin Croysdale (@kcroysdale) November 15, 2021