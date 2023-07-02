Goals and points: For Sporting KC, good things happened in 3s vs. Vancouver on Saturday

Just a day after being named MLS Player of the Month in June, Alan Pulido found the scoresheet again as Sporting KC put together a comprehensive performance in Saturday night’s 3-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at Children’s Mercy Park.

Things started a bit slow for Sporting. They had difficulty breaking down the Whitecaps and didn’t register a shot until the 23rd minute of the match.

But then the floodgates opened, and over the next 25 minutes, they’d register eight more shots and two goals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Remi Walter scored his first goal in nearly a year (357 days to be exact) to put Sporting KC ahead in the 33rd minute. While the finish was nice, the “Trivela,” or outside foot pass from Gadi Kinda was a thing of beauty.

Remi's first goal of the season gives us the 1-0 lead!



Watch #SKCvVAN now on @AppleTV: https://t.co/4ihjqm6cJf pic.twitter.com/yk83zWZxvJ — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 2, 2023

Alan Pulido made it 2-0 just before halftime after a nice play down the left side gave Tim Leibold acres of space to cross. His low, driven ball across the face of goal was missed initially by Daniel Salloi, but Pulido was following right behind and put home his eighth goal of the season.

Erik Thommy rounded out the scoring seven minutes into the second half, following up on a shot that was saved right back into the middle of traffic.

Sporting KC heads on the road to Houston next Saturday, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. before returning home on Wednesday night to host Real Salt Lake.