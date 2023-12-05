Goals, goals and more goals: Canada captain Christine Sinclair by the numbers

VANCOUVER — Tuesday's friendly against Australia at B.C. Place Stadium marked Christine Sinclair's international farewell. A look at Sinclair, by the numbers, going into her final outing:

Goals: 190.

Appearances: 330.

Goal No. 1: March 14, 2000, in 2-1 loss to Norway at Algarve Cup.

Most goals scored against: 17 (Mexico).

Goals scored in Canada: 29 (tied with the U.S. for the most in one country).

Canada Record: Sinclair surpassed Charmaine Hooper as Canada's all-time leading scorer with her 72nd goal, on July 14, 2007

Goals by decade: 99 (2000-09), 84 (2010-19), seven (2020-present).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press