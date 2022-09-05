Goals by ‘Chicharito’ bookend strikes from Sporting as KC ties Los Angeles Galaxy

A wild conclusion to the end of Sporting Kansas City’s Sunday night road match against the L.A. Galaxy left both sides winless after 90-plus minutes.

It looked like the Galaxy might pull it out late — Mexican superstar Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez set up for a penalty kick that would’ve given the home team the win at the end of second-half stoppage time. He had scored the equalizing penalty five minutes earlier to tie it 2-2, and he’d been the one to get the scoring started with yet another penalty just four minutes into the game.

Unfortunately for L.A.’s home crowd, the Chicharito hat trick was not to be. He may have been a little too sure of himself in trying cheekily chip Sporting goalkeeper John Pulskamp. Pulskamp read it the whole way and made an easy save.

That’s how this Major League Soccer match ended: Sporting KC 2, L.A. Galaxy 2.

It was 1-0 in L.A.’s favor at halftime. But Sporting KC captain Johnny Russell put home a penalty kick of his own in the 67th minute, and Felipe Hernandez’s goal in the 76th completed the scoring for the visitors.

With a draw, Sporting KC dangles on the edge of elimination from postseason contention. Sporting can only gain a maximum of 45 points the rest of the season, if everything were to break just right. Currently, the seventh-place team in the conference has 42 points with a game in hand.

Sporting KC (8-15-6) will next play at the Houston Dynamo on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Central Time.

This story will be updated.