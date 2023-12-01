Goalie Tristan Jarry scores into empty net Penguins' 4-2 victory over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Goalie Tristan Jarry scored an empty-net goal and made 39 saves in the Pittsburgh Penguins; 4-2 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday night.

Jarry stopped a dump-in and sent the puck end-to-end into the net with 1:08 left.

Jeff Carter scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Penguins, who also got goals from Sidney Crosby and Drew O’Connor.

Steven Stamkos and Tanner Jeannot scored for the Lightning. NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had two assists to tie his career high with an eight-game points streak. He finished with a team-record 28 points (in 14 games) for the month of November.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

BRUINS 3, SHARKS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Paval Zacha had a goal and an assist and Boston beat San Jose to end a three-game losing streak.

Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk also scored. Jeremy Swayman — pulled Monday night in a 5-2 loss to Columbus — stopped 28 shots he faced for his second shutout this season.

David Pastrnak added two assists for the Bruins, who beat the NHL-worst Sharks for the 13th straight time. MacKenzie Blackwood made 32 saves for San Jose.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, KRAKEN 3, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had his second career hat trick and added the shootout winner in Toronto's victory over Seattle.

Auston Matthews also scored in the shootout and had two assists to help Toronto improve to 12-6-3. Joseph Woll made 37 saves.

Jared McCann scored twice for Seatttle. Eeli Tolvanen added a goal and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots.

Wearing a full shield and cage after taking a puck to the jaw against Florida on Tuesday night, Marner ended an eight-game goal drought with the offensive flurry. He also scored three goals against Detroit on Feb. 26, 2022.

PANTHERS 5, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves for his 11th victory of the season in Florida’s win over Montreal.

Aleksander Barkov, Evan Rodrigues and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist and Sam Bennett and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored. The Panthers improved to 14-7-2, earning five out of six points in a three-game Canadian swing.

Johnathan Kovacevic scored for Montreal, coming off a 4-2 victory in Columbus on Wednesday night. The Canadiens have lost four straight at home.

DEVILS 4, FLYERS 3, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luke Hughes scored 28 seconds into overtime and Alexander Holtz, Jack Hughes and Tyler Toffoli scored in regulation, leading New Jersey past Philadelphi.

The Devils closed it out on a quick rebound in OT after they coughed up a 3-1 lead over the final five minutes of regulation. Sean Walker cut it to 3-2, and Tyson Foerster tied it with 50.9 seconds left. Morgan Frost also scored for Philadelphia.

Carter Hart stopped 31 shots for the Flyers.

RED WINGS 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

DETROIT (AP) — J.T. Compher and Robby Fabbri each scored twice to help Detroit beat Chicago.

Connor Bedard set up Lukas Reichel for a tying goal early in the first period, giving the rookie center a team-high 18 points in 21 games, but the Blackhawks couldn’t keep up at either end of the ice as they lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Ben Chiarot also scored and Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings. They have won four of five games to build momentum ahead of Patrick Kane’s expected debut next week.

The Associated Press