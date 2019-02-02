Goalie Hart pumps life into Flyers as Oilers visit

Rookie goaltender Carter Hart, who had long been groomed as the future of the Philadelphia Flyers, is quite the attractive option at the present.

Hart looks to extend his personal winning streak -- as well as that of the resurgent team -- on Saturday afternoon when the Flyers open a five-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers.

The prized prospect became the 10th goaltender in league history to register a five-game winning streak prior to his 21st birthday when he turned aside 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Boston. The 20-year-old Hart has a 2.38 goals-against average and .930 save percentage during his last five starts for Philadelphia, which has won a season-high six in a row.

"It would just be cool to play Edmonton. That's my hometown team," Hart said, via Philly.com.

The Flyers' 29th-ranked power play (14.1 percent) tallied twice against the Bruins, highlighted by defenseman Travis Sanheim scoring 2:56 into overtime to punctuate his 100th career contest.

Oskar Lindblom deflected Jakub Voracek's shot to forge a 2-2 tie with 9:24 remaining in regulation for a power-play goal. Philadelphia had converted just 2 of 25 opportunities with the man advantage in its previous nine games.

"We're looking for answers on the power play and just trying to get confidence and make the right plays," the 22-year-old Sanheim said. "It hasn't been going in for us, and it's good to see two go in (on Thursday).

Voracek notched a pair of assists to boost his point total to 10 (one goal, nine assists) in his last nine games. He had an assist in Philadelphia's 4-1 loss in Edmonton on Dec. 14.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid once again flustered the Flyers in that contest by scoring two goals and setting up another. He has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven career meetings with Philadelphia.

Linemate Leon Draisaitl had three assists in the December match with Philadelphia and entered the All-Star break with a pair of multi-point performances, including scoring a goal and setting up another in a 3-2 setback to Detroit on Jan. 22.

Edmonton skidded into the All-Star break with three straight losses and has been idle since the loss to the Red Wings. The lack of game action has coach Ken Hitchcock a bit worried as his club heads into its contest against the surging Flyers.

"We're behind the 8-ball just on that Philadelphia game," Hitchcock said. "They'll be ahead and so that's significant. We're going to have to play catch up."

Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom missed the December game against Philadelphia after sustaining a hand injury in a 6-4 win over Colorado on Dec. 11. The 25-year-old Swede may be in line to make his return on Saturday afternoon.

"It feels really good to be back on the ice with the guys," Klefbom said. "Spending some time with them means a lot. It's been a long wait and I can't wait to play some games here now."

--Field Level Media