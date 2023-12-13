‘My goal for this Christmas? A sense of largesse, with less financial damage’

Christmas

My family thinks it’s hilarious I’m writing this article, given my long track record of Christmas excesses. I love the festive season, with baubles and presents galore, and as many family members joining us as possible. (It helps that Richard does the cooking – more on that shortly).

My maternal grandparents had little money, but great generosity of spirit; as a child, I loved their “eat, drink and be merry” approach. But while a nostalgic moment is allowed, extravagance is nothing to be proud of, so every year I start planning the festivities with the aim of being lower key.

But at some point, a frenzy grips me and I get increasingly carried away until it’s obvious from the huge pile of presents under the tree that, “Oops, I’ve done it again”.

This year, the economy is weak, taxes are high (that self-assessment tax bill looms in January), and the outlook remains very uncertain. Having broken the habit of a lifetime and bought no new clothes in 2023, my resolve is stronger than ever to have a great Christmas without overspending.

My goal? A similar sense of largesse, with less financial damage.

In truth, I have always made savings, even if my overall approach has been “penny wise, pound foolish”. I’ve never bought an exorbitantly-priced wreath, for example. Instead, we buy a fir-covered base from the local hardware store and decorate it with foliage from the garden and pine cones foraged from the nearby forest.

My daughters and I enjoy arranging it all – happily, a slightly shambolic approach creates the best effect.

I also salvage wrapping paper and gift bags each year ready for the next one, and supplement the stash with cheap rolls of coloured paper.

Giant ribbons create an instant special effect and can be reused time and again. I’ve never been organised enough to order expensive personalised Christmas cards; instead I buy a few charity cards for friends and relatives we haven’t seen during the year (sent via second class post, £18.75 for 25 stamps, versus £31.25 for first class) and write a note inside.

A lovely Christmas is easier with a timetable, budget and some consideration, too – a small but thoughtful gift can mean so much more than a costly panic buy.

We love family activities in the run-up to Christmas – some are free (our own carol service, karaoke at home on Christmas Eve, a country walk in our pyjamas), but others come at considerable cost.

Having overdone outings in the past, this year we have agreed to focus on just a couple of special evenings, one at the Luna Cinema, which shows Christmas classics in a big tent in the park.

We’ll eat supper at home before walking over – a relatively inexpensive night out. A lavish theatre trip is off, as there was nothing anyone was really keen to see. My dear late mum often said she felt pressured by all the Christmas traditions – having made several of our own, we’re continuing with just our favourites.

A Somerset House skating trip is definitely one of those, worth every penny for the memories.

Some traditions, like ice skating at Somerset House, have survived the changes in our family's spending habits

And while I love over-the-top Christmas decorations, there’s a reassuring familiarity about bringing out the same ones each year, including special baubles commemorating each child or grandchild’s “first Christmas”.

In early anticipation, we put up fake trees (including a huge white one) in a couple of well-used rooms, and then decorate a real tree together close to the big day. Many decorations simply aren’t made to last, but careful storage helps.

None of us feel as excited about taking down a tree as we do putting it up, but I’ve learned (the hard way) it’s important not to rush the dismantling – especially with fairy lights.

After hours spent untangling sets, often to find they don’t even work, I now wrap them around the insides of loo rolls, with plugs left out for easy testing the following year. The best set we’ve ever bought is from Twinkly, which changes colour via an App, creating different looks for the same tree.

Over-buying presents is my real downfall. The theory is easy – make a list, (check it twice!), stick to a budget, go online to comparison shop, and do it well before the week before Christmas – ideally when there are discounts. In practice, we are busy and some people are difficult to buy for.

I ask each of the younger generation if there’s anything they really want or need. The problem is that some write endless lists, while others don’t ask for anything at all – admirable, but a challenge for Santa. I do have my own ideas but those gifts can be hit or miss.

Generational misunderstandings play a part, too – one daughter asked for “a cool water bottle” in her stocking, and I bought her a hot water bottle with a fluffy reindeer cover (in my defence, it was before everyone started carrying water bottles).

To avoid nine children feeling pressured to buy gifts for their siblings, we do Secret Santa on Christmas Eve, with the names drawn a month before and a strict £25 budget. And adults give each other gifts, but something fun or with emotional resonance rather than costing a fortune.

When the children were small, and money was tight, we got quite creative with second hand sources – and these days I rummage online at Depop for the girls.

And after years of practice, Richard and his helpers have worked out how to avoid over-catering or overspending on food and drink. One daughter makes a big batch of Christmas puddings several weeks in advance, both for eating and gifting.

Here are Richard’s suggestions for eating, drinking and merriment without breaking the bank.

When all is said and done, I know that our family will be key to celebrating the birth of Christ, not presents or baubles or delicious food.

We’ve had many years when things have gone wrong, including the oven door falling off – a little stressful, but we still had a lovely time. And four truly wonderful Christmasses are inked in my memory.

The year my eldest daughter was born – yes, on Christmas Day – and years later, her eldest son, sharing that special birthday with his mother. Then there was a year we “camped” in our own house, sleeping in a one-bed flat with five small children while awaiting planning permission – and funds – to renovate.

We had a huge tree with only about six baubles that kept falling over, hired rickety trestle tables, and had to cook at the opposite end of the house, so everything was cold – and yet we laughed so much.

And 2019, the last Christmas spent with mum, when four generations had a wonderful time. It’s true, the best things in life really are free.

