With Goa Also Shutting Down Shoots, TV Producers Are In a Fix

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a 15-day curfew in Maharashtra in April. The restrictions were implemented from 14 April, and no shooting for films, televisions shows, or ads could take place during this time. Post that, several film and TV show producers in Mumbai decided to shift their shoots to Goa where they created a bio bubble, so the crew stayed and shot in the same location (usually a resort) and didn't step out. As a result, hotels and resorts in Goa were booked for shootings for at least 30 days by various production houses. But, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday, 6 May, cancelled all permissions that were granted for film and TV shootings in Goa after considering the rise in COVID cases in the state.

These TV shows need to shift base once again. So, here's what they are upto.

Producer Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, who has several shows under production in Goa, including Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus, Mollki on ColorsTV, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV and Prem Bandhan on Dangal TV, has reportedly banked 15 to 16 episodes of her shows. However, they have still not shifted base from Goa. According to sources, Balaji is in talks with authorities to try and stay back in Goa and continue shooting.

While a big production houses like Balaji can afford to wait and negotiate, other companies have already shifted base and will resume work soon.

Here's is a list of shows that are shifting base from Goa to places like Silvasa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli or Hyderabad.

Zee TV

Kundali Bhagya, Balaji Productions - Still in Goa

Kumkum Bhagya, Balaji Productions - Still in Goa

Apna Time Bhi Aayega - Goa to Hyderabad

Tujhse Hai Raabta - Goa to Silvasa

Qurbaan Hua - Goa to Silvasa

Star Plus

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - Goa to Hyderabad

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha - Goa to Silvasa

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani - Goa to Hyderabad

Yeh Hai Chahatein, Balaji Productions - Still in Goa

Colors TV

Mollki, Balaji Productions - Still in Goa

Producer JD Majethia, who is also the chairman of the television division of the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), said that shifting base for TV shows one more time will not only be expensive but also hamper the creative process.

Story continues

"Whoever was shooting in Goa they are already in the process of shifting base to places where there is no lockdown. See resorts will refund money because naturally they won't let them shoot. So, losses on that front is not there. But, other expenditures have been created. They must have spent money travelling again since they need to travel to another state, do RT-PCR tests," Majethia comments.

"“Now there will be a lot more money spent on the same thing on repeat. It was anyway difficult to move from their sets to a resort and now from there they have to move to another one. So, in terms of scripting also it becomes more challenging and all this not only affects finances but the creativity of the show also.”" - JD Majethia, Producer/Chairman of IFTPC

He adds that the only way to keep things safe and make content is by creating a bio bubbles.

"Right now it's pretty stressful, challenging, over expensive and loss making but the important thing right now is to create a bio bubble. By keeping guard, if you can keep entertaining the audience then you should do that. So we all are doing that," says Mahethia.

As of 10 May, Goa reported 2,804 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally of confirmed infections in the state to 1.22 lakhs.

. Read more on TV by The Quint.With Goa Also Shutting Down Shoots, TV Producers Are In a FixHindu Sect Accused of Trafficking Dalit Workers to Build US Temple . Read more on TV by The Quint.