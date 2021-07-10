Goa reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Representative image

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 10 (ANI): Goa on Saturday reported as many as 155 new COVID-19 cases, 183 recoveries and seven deaths, the state health department informed.

With this, the total number of positive cases reported in the state so far stands at 1,68,585, including 1,63,530 recoveries and 3,095 deaths so far.

There are currently 1,960 active cases in the state. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.

As per the union health ministry, a total of 10,63,057 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 9,04,933 first doses and 1,58,124 second doses.

Earlier this week, the state government extended the pandemic induced lockdown till June 12.

Restaurants and bars in the state are allowed to function between 7 am to 9 pm with up to 50 per cent seating capacity. Shops and malls are allowed to open till 6 pm. Earlier, these were allowed to operate till 3 pm.

Saloons and other outdoor sports complexes/stadiums are also allowed to open. Educational institutions, cinema halls, auditoria, casinos, gyms, spas, indoor sports complexes will remain closed. Visitors will not be allowed at religious places.

The COVID curfew was first imposed on May 9 in Goa. (ANI)