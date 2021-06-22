Goa plans to complete first dose of COVID vaccination for all by July 30, restart tourism thereafter

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking to ANI in Panaji on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 22 (ANI): Stating that Goa plans to complete the first dose vaccination against COVID-19 in the state by July 30, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday hinted at opening tourism activities after July.

He said that around 60 per cent of the state's population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "In phase 3 vaccination, for 18 plus, we set up camps at every gram panchayat, every municipality of Goa. At present 60 per cent of our population has already received their 1st dose. Our target is to vaccinate 100 per cent of the people with their 1st dose by July end."

"Most tourism activities are closed (in state). We can think of restarting it only after first dose of vaccine has been administered to everyone, that means only after 30th July," said the Goa Chief Minister.

Amid the prediction of a third wave of COVID-19, Sawant said that the state has appointed a committee of experts and doctors and has started working on infrastructure, equipment and manpower training, on the basis of their suggestions.

"The third wave is being spoken about, we can decide accordingly. At present, we can't predict. The government has made all preparations for 3rd wave, we've appointed an expert committee of doctors. Based on their suggestions, we've started everything regarding infrastructure, equipment and manpower training. Task Force, under my chairmanship, is giving approval for everything," added the Goa Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Goa government had on Sunday extended the state-level COVID curfew by another seven days till next June 28, with additional relaxations.

"State Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 28 June 2021. Shops in Shoping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 pm. Fish market may also open," tweeted Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

Story continues

This is the fourth time the curfew has been extended since it was imposed on May 9 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

As per the order issued by the state government, shops (including in Municipal/Panchayat markets/Shopping malls) are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 3 pm (home delivery of all these items, except liquor, will be allowed anytime) in the state.

Banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions, along with all medical and health services/institutions (including AYUSH and Veterinary Hospitals, and laboratories) also allowed to function in the state.

The state government further allowed homes for children/Divyangs/senior citizens/destitute/women/widows, to function. (ANI)