Goa NCB summons SP MLA Abu Azmi's nephew in drug related case

Representative Image

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 10 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's nephew Abu Aslam Azmi was summoned by the Goa unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with the matter related to drug peddler Sufran Lakdawala.

In a statement, NCM informed that Abu Aslam Azmi's name cropped up during the interrogation of Lakdawala who was arrested on July 8.

"In Sufran Lakdawala drugs case, Goa NCB team has summoned a person named Abu Aslam Azmi for questioning today. Abu Aslam Azmi is close to a big leader of the Samajwadi Party. On July 8, Lakdawala was arrested from Mira Road with cocaine drugs," NCB said in the statement.

It further informed that Lakdawala is said to have supplied drugs to some big industrialists and people connected to the film industry in Mumbai.

"Aslam Azmi's name cropped up during the interrogation of Sufran Lakdawala, after which he was called for questioning at NCB's Goa office today," NCB added.

In 2017, Abu Aslam Azmi was arrested for alleged involvement in drugs smuggling. (ANI)