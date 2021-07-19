Goa GBSHSE to declare Class 12 results on gbshse.gov.in at 5 pm; check direct link and steps here

The Class 12 examination results will be declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today. Students awaiting their results can check their scores by visiting the official website gbshse.gov.in once results are out.

Candidates can also check their scores via SMS. They have to type GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263 or 58888 or 5676750.

The board will formally declare HSSC 2021 exam results today, (Monday, 19 July) in a press conference around 5:00 pm. Board chairman Bhagirath Shetye informed that the results along with the overall pass percentage will be declared at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim (capital city of Goa).

Shetye added that the board will also make a presentation on the analysis and other features of the results. A total of 18,121 candidates had appeared for the Goa HSSC examinations this year.

Students can follow these simple steps to access their Goa Board Class 12 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Goa Board Exam Results' link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Submit your seat number, school index number, date of birth, and the first name of the candidate along with a captcha

Step 4: After submitting all details, the Goa board HSSC result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check it. Save a copy and take a printout of the scorecard

Here's the direct link.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the assessment, can opt to appear for the examination again as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The Goa Class 12 exams were cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state following which the board has declared the results on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. The evaluation of Class 12 students has been done on their performance in Class 12 midterms or pre-boards, Class 11 final exams, and results of the best three subjects in Class 10 board exams.

Originally, the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examinations were scheduled to be conducted from 24 April to 18 May.

Story continues

https://www.firstpost.com/india/gbshe-result-2021-goa-board-releases-evaluation-criteria-for-class-12-exams-check-at-gbshse-info-9755531.html

Also See: GBSHE Result 2021: Goa Board releases evaluation criteria for Class 12 exams; check at gbshse.info

Goa Class 12 Result 2020 declared: Official website unresponsive; steps to check your HSSC score on alternative websites

Goa Class 12 result 2020 declared: GBSHSE declares HSSC scores, students can check official website — gbshse.gov.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.