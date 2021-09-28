Goa CM terms Luizinho Faleiro's likely joining of TMC as 'political tourism'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Swant

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 28 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Opposition parties after former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro resigned from Congress and is likely to join Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said he welcomes all kinds of tourism including "political tourism".

Taking a jibe at the resignation of Faleiro from the Congress, Sawant said, "A Congress MLA (Luizinho Faleiro) has recently resigned from the party. I don't know which party he will be joining. Since 2017, Goa Congress leaders are leaving their party. Almost 13-14 people have left Congress."

According to sources, former Goa Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro will join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Chief Minister, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, said as the elections are close in the state he welcomes all kinds of tourism including, "political tourism".

"We are promoting medical tourism, spiritual tourism, hinterland tourism, and political tourism. I feel political tourism has started in Goa. Elections are close. I welcome all kinds of tourism so that tourist business should increase in the State," Sawant told reporters after a tourism day program in the state.

His remark came after TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced on party entering the poll scene in Goa.

He further said that the international charter flights will be hitting the runways in Goa soon. "We will get permission to start charter flights in a few days. We have sought permission," Sawant said.

Goa is scheduled to go to the polls in early 2022. (ANI)