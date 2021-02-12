Goa Announces Multiple Incentives for Electric Two-Wheelers, Registration Charge Waived Off

Nilesh Cabral, Minister of Power, Environment, New & Renewable Energy and Law & judiciary, Govt of Goa has announced electric mobility initiatives for Goa. The clean mobility scheme will be applicable for the first 10,000 electric two-wheelers sold in the state, which is claimed to reduce 5,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year and remove 10 per cent of polluting vehicles off Goa’s roads. The scheme is being implemented by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a Government of India company which is also working on making solar power chargers for these two-wheelers. The state government is also installing public charging stations throughout the state of Goa.

The Goa government is offering:

- A cash incentive that works like a buyback programme, similar to how cell phone companies incentivize users to hand in their old phone and buy a new one.

- No registration charges, resulting automatically in a 5 per cent reduction in the EV cost.

- A subsidy that will enable buyers to access a very affordable lease.

- An incentive to scrap old vehicles.

Nilesh Cabral, Minister of Power, Environment, New & Renewable Energy and Law & judiciary, Govt of Goa, said, “Goa is a biker’s destination. We have close to a million two-wheelers in Goa, comprising almost 70 per cent of the state’s vehicle population. These will be converted into electric two-wheelers or e-Bikes by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). As these e-Bikes run purely on electricity, they do not cause emissions and are therefore environmentally friendly.”

So far, three high-capacity combo EV chargers of 122-150kW, Type 2 AC standards have been installed in Goa which can charge long-range EVs such as Hyundai Kona, Tata Nexon EV, and MG ZS EV. Installation of Bharat Standard DC001 EV chargers is being planned adjacent to these existing chargers for recharging moderate-range EVs such as the Tata Tigor and Mahindra e-Verito. This installation will be completed this month.