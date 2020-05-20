Go Topless Jeep Weekend Leads To Hilarious Viral News Report -- And 180 Arrests

A wild beach event last weekend in Galveston County, Texas, led to more than 180 arrests and a fairly hilarious viral news segment.

Thousands of people gathered on the Gulf Coast’s Bolivar Peninsula to celebrate Go Topless Jeep Weekend, an annual event that seemed to have more meaning this year for people who had lived the past two months mostly stuck in their homes.

“We been in quarantine and, like, I need to get out and party,” beachgoer Chelsey Coyer told Galveston NBC affiliate KBMT in a news report that has since gone viral.

Coyer claimed she was taking precautions to keep from getting the coronavirus by washing her hands for 20 seconds, but the station’s video of the event captured lots of people twerking without masks as well as drinking and standing very close together.

Police at the event admitted that enforcing social distancing was pretty much “impossible,” the New York Post noted.

“We do what we can. We cannot control individuals or what people do as far as their life. We just try to manage the best way and whatever scenario occurs,” Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told KBMT.

Trochesset later told NBC News that two men were shot in their torsos after an argument. Both had to be airlifted to a hospital. Their conditions haven’t been released. Police were looking for a third man who fled the scene.

All told, more than 180 attendees were taken into custody for numerous unrelated crimes, including assault, driving without wearing a seatbelt, driving while intoxicated and public drunkenness, NBC News reported.

By comparison, 80 people were arrested and six people were taken to the hospital at the 2019 event.

A few locals were disappointed in some of the attendees’ behavior.

Bolivar resident Justin Weaver wondered to Fox News why we can’t have nice things.

“I don’t know why it’s so hard for people just to show up and have fun these days,” Weaver said. “It disappoints me to see that kind of violence come to here because it’s usually real quiet here. It’s just disappointing to see that’s the kind of thing that’s happening.”

On the other hand, KBMT’s coverage of the event went viral thanks to footage that amply demonstrates how crazy people can get after two months at home.

Not even SNL could not write something as ridiculous as this actual, real news report from my local station pic.twitter.com/VVTziwuyOd — socially distant rendon (@maria_rendon97) May 18, 2020

