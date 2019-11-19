GMS Racing adds Zane Smith to Gander Trucks roster for 2020

GMS Racing announced Tuesday that Zane Smith will drive full time for the organization in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series next season.

Smith spent last season in a part-time effort with JR Motorsports, recording seven top-10 finishes in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in its No. 8 Chevrolet. The 20-year-old driver will campaign for Sunoco Rookie of the Year. The team said that sponsorship arrangements and a truck number would be announced at a later date.

RELATED: 2020 Gander Trucks schedule

Scroll to continue with content Ad

GMS also announced veteran Kevin “Bono” Manion will serve as the team’s crew chief. Manion spent last season as crew chief for DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 Toyota, which was driven in 18 races by Tyler Ankrum.

Smith and Manion have already paired for one race together — Smith’s lone Gander Trucks start in 2018 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. That effort yielded a fifth-place finish for DGR-Crosley’s No. 54 entry.

“When I got the offer from Mike Beam asking me to run a truck full-time for GMS Racing, I couldn‘t pass up the opportunity,” Smith said in a statement provided by the team. “GMS is a Championship caliber team and to be a part of an organization like theirs is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I‘m looking forward to working with Manion again. He has a lot of experience and I know we will be a great team.”

Smith is a product of the NASCAR Next youth initiative. He won four ARCA Menards Series races in 2018 on the way to a runner-up finish in the season standings.