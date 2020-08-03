GMS Racing adds Kris Wright to roster for Gander Trucks, ARCA debuts

STATESVILLE, N.C. — GMS Racing announced Monday that Kris Wright will run a select schedule with the team in 2020. Wright will pilot the No. 21 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 9 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Aug. 16.

Wright, 26, made his ARCA West debut in June at the Utah Motorsports Campus doubleheader, where he finished second and third in the two events. Wright finished second in the LMP2 class in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona. The Wexford, Pa., native claimed the IMSA Prototype Challenge Championship (LMP3) in 2018 and was the IMSA Prototype Challenge Rookie of the Year in 2017.

“I’m really excited to be making my first ARCA and NASCAR starts with GMS and Chevrolet,” said Wright. “You always want to be doing it with the best team. I’m a Chevy guy from birth so it’s a dream come true.”

The VizCom 200 from Michigan International Speedway will air live Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. ET on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold TrackPass. The Gander Trucks event at the Daytona Road Course will air live at noon ET on Sunday, Aug. 16 on FS1 and MRN.

Sponsorship for the No. 24 Chevrolet in both events will be announced at a later date.