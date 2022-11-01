GMC Hummer EV Sold Out for Two Years or More, Company Says

GMC

If you're waiting for your new Hummer EV, be prepared to keep waiting. Orders are backed up by at least two years, GM Authority reports.

Duncan Aldred, the global VP for Buick and GMC, made the claim during a media briefing held prior to the GMC Sierra EV reveal, according to GM Authority. The executive reportedly confirmed both the pickup and SUV body styles are “sold out for two years or more. That means people could potentially be waiting until 2025 to get their Hummers.

Despite closing order books in September, GM says it currently has nearly 100,000 reservations for the all-electric Hummer. It's only produced 2570 units so far, all of which have been pickups. The GMC Hummer EV is produced at GM's Factory Zero plant in Michigan which, coincidentally, just idled for the month of November to undergo upgrades—a definite factor for the delays.

Those with a GMC Hummer EV SUV on order might be waiting a bit longer, as production for that trim isn't expected to start until 2023. Both the pickup and SUV are powered by GM's Ultium battery tech, each delivering a total of 1000 hp, or 1006 hp in Watts to Freedom mode.

