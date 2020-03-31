GMB's Susanna Reid admits it's "good to be back" as she returns after self-isolation

Photo credit: ITV

Good Morning Britain co-presenter Susanna Reid made her return to the show this morning (March 31) after self-isolating.

Susanna has been at home for the past few weeks after one of her children developed symptoms similar to COVID-19.

However, the star was back in the presenting chair today alongside Piers Morgan, joking that she had to co-host with her cat Sookie while broadcasting from home.

"I have to say, it's good to be back," Susanna said. "I had a slightly different co-presenter when I was at home broadcasting from the sofa, and presented with Sookie.

"A little quieter than normal proceedings, just sitting on my lap. Sorry, I'm not social distancing from the cat. Doing my own make-up."

Things quickly got back to normal, however, as Susanna managed to take a dig at Piers by comparing him to Donald Trump and a tangerine due to his make-up.

It was confirmed yesterday that the presenter would be back on the show, as Piers told her via video chat: "Thank God, you're on your last day of self-isolating. We get you back tomorrow."

Previously explaining her decision to self-isolate, Susanna said: "I have a perfectly normal temperature, as do all of my children. I don't have a cough. I have no symptoms. I'm not feeling fatigued, I feel 100% healthy.

"Before the advice changed yesterday, I would have come into work. Then, the advice changed."

She added: "I love my work. I love coming into work, I love the daily battles, I love interviewing, broadcasting all of this to our viewers gives me so much pleasure and I'm really going to miss that for two weeks."

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.

