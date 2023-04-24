GMB's Kate Garraway shares sweet picture with Derek Draper after hospital release

James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has shared a sweet photo with husband Derek Draper following his release from hospital.

Derek has been suffering with a case of long COVID since his initial diagnosis in March 2020, with Kate regularly updating her followers about his progress.

In a post on her Instagram account, Kate shared three photos of a family gathering as they took to the garden, with the final picture being taken with Derek.

“Funny how it was just grandad & I for the digging & planting & then suddenly everyone appears when up!! >>>> crowning a very special weekend with the Drapers ( Aunty Sue & grandma you are here in spirit) by planting a magnolia tree for #earthday. Happy Sunday everyone xxx Xxx,” she wrote in the caption.

Fellow GMB anchor Susanna Reid commented on the post, writing: “Everything about these is gorgeous.” Another famous face who responded was former Loose Women panellist and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Vicky Pattison, who wrote: “Derek looks amazing.”

Kate, who has also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, spoke last month of the mounting care costs for Derek, saying they had “gone through the roof.”

“Every day is a rollercoaster. Derek's spirit fluctuates. Sometimes he lies there, unable to move, with tears rolling down his face and it is heartbreaking,” she said. “But if it's hard for us, I cannot imagine how hard it must be for him,” she said. “We haven't jumped any queues, which is just as it should be.

“There are only so many resources and we are still waiting on referrals from almost three years ago. Of course it's been tough financially. As anyone with a loved one who is seriously ill knows, the costs go through the roof in so many ways.”

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1.



