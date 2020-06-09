GMB's Alex Beresford says he split from wife weeks before lockdown

Photo credit: S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Good Morning Britain star Alex Beresford has revealed that he split from his wife Natalia just weeks before lockdown started.

The weatherman, who has 10-year-old son Cruz with Natalia, discussed the difficulty of realising his relationship was ending, and how his friends have supported him through very challenging times.

Speaking to ITV's mental health podcast 'Britain Get Talking', Alex said: "I think the most important thing is to talk about how you're feeling. We always get asked that question, 'How are you?', and nine times out of 10 we lie about how we are genuinely feeling."

Referring to how he lost his cousin, his uncle and one of his best friends within the space of two months recently, he said: "In this last year, I've really been tested in a lot of different ways. I've realised how strong I am, but I am only strong because of the people I have behind me.

"As we kind of moved into the summer, myself and Natalia decided we were going to part ways. I'm not a quitter, and I hate quitting things. We tried to work through things, but at some point you realise the best thing to do for everybody is to walk away, but walking away is never easy.

"We were in the same house up until the beginning of this year, knowing that we were parting ways, it takes a while to figure things out. One thing I didn't want to do is rush things.

"I think by being in that house, knowing we weren't together, we actually started to get on better. It removed a lot of the stress and expectation that a relationship can bring.

"That was so much to manage, we are only human and have feelings and emotions. As much as I would have said 'I'm like Teflon' when I was 25, the important thing is to open up and talk to someone about what you're going through, so you can meander through the problem and come out the other side."

Alex has been living on his own in lockdown, and obviously hasn't been able to go on dates because of the pandemic.

He stated: "I don't want to grow old on my own, life is for sharing and it'd be great to meet someone in the future but they have to be right for me, right for Cruz."

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

